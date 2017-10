A SECOND successive reduction the price of gasoline in Panama will push the cost of 95 octane below $3 a gallon to $2.91. and 91 octane to $2.75 on Friday, October 13.

95 octane gasoline will decrease by $.035 a liter or 13 cents a gallon, while the 91-octane will d a slight decrease of $0.005 a liter and the gallon $0.018, according to the National Secretariat of Energy.