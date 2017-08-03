Gasoline and diesel prices raised

Posted on August 3, 2017 in Panama

GASOLINE  and diesel  prices will rise on Friday, August 4, but will still remain the lowest in Central America.

The National Energy Secretariat, reports that 95-octane gasoline will cost  climb three cents to 75 cents a liter a liter while 91-octane will increase two cents to 73 cents a liter

Diesel  will also increase of three cents  to 62 cents  a liter.

The new  prices will run from 6:00 a.m. and remain in effect until Aug  18.

Despite progressive increases in OPEC fuel, since the beginning of the year, Panama has kept the lowest cost in the region  says the Secretariat.

