Gasoline and diesel prices raised

GASOLINE and diesel prices will rise on Friday, August 4, but will still remain the lowest in Central America.

The National Energy Secretariat, reports that 95-octane gasoline will cost climb three cents to 75 cents a liter a liter while 91-octane will increase two cents to 73 cents a liter

Diesel will also increase of three cents to 62 cents a liter.

The new prices will run from 6:00 a.m. and remain in effect until Aug 18.

Despite progressive increases in OPEC fuel, since the beginning of the year, Panama has kept the lowest cost in the region says the Secretariat.