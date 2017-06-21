Gasoline and diesel prices down

Posted on June 21, 2017 in Panama

PANAMA drivers will benefit from falling oil prices this weekend when both 91 and 95 octane gasoline will cost  four cents a liter less.

The National Energy Secretariat (SNE) announced on Wednesday, June 21 the new prices for   gasoline and diesel that will be in force as from 6 a.m.  Friday, June 23.

Aliter of diesel will fall 3 cents.

In the provinces of Panama and Colon, 95-octane gasoline will cost.711 cents  per  liter and a liter of 91 octane will be . 687. and ULS diesel will be  .576 a liter.

The  new prices will be in force until Friday, July 7.

