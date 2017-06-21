Gasoline and diesel prices down

PANAMA drivers will benefit from falling oil prices this weekend when both 91 and 95 octane gasoline will cost four cents a liter less.

The National Energy Secretariat (SNE) announced on Wednesday, June 21 the new prices for gasoline and diesel that will be in force as from 6 a.m. Friday, June 23.

Aliter of diesel will fall 3 cents.

In the provinces of Panama and Colon, 95-octane gasoline will cost.711 cents per liter and a liter of 91 octane will be . 687. and ULS diesel will be .576 a liter.

The new prices will be in force until Friday, July 7.