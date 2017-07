GASOLINE and diesel prices will climb two cents a liter on Friday, July 21.

The National Energy Secretariat confirms that the new price at the pumps will be 73 cents a liter for 95 octane and 71 cents a liter for 91 octane.

Low sulfur diesel will increase two cents and cost 59 cents a liter.

The changes will be effective from 6:00 am on Friday 21, until August 4.