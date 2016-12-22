Gasoline up 7 cents a gallon

GASOLINE prices will rise by 7 cents a gallon on Friday December 23, says the National Secretariat of Energy.

95 octane gasoline will be sold at $ 0.745 a liter. It Currently sells at $ 0.726.

In gallons , the 95 octane will increase $ 0.07.

from $ 2.75 to $ 2.82.

Meanwhile, 91 octane gasoline will be on sale at $0.708 a liter. (currently$ 0.689).

In gallons, the 91-octane will also go up $ 0.07. from $ 2.61 which is in the

to $ 2.68 a gallon.

Diesel will also rise. From $ 0.608 a liter to $ 0.629. a liter. In gallons

the price increases $ 0.08 from $ 2.30 to $ 2.38.