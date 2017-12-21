Gas prices down for holiday season

MOTORISTS using gasoline will get some seasonal cheer on Friday, Dec 22, that will carry them through Christmas and into the new year with a fall in prices at the pump.

91 octane gasoline will drop 13 cents per liter and 91 octane gasoline will drop 15 cents per liter.

The SNE says that in the provinces of Panama and Colon 91-octane gasoline will be 0.769 a liter and 91-octane 0.748 per liter Meanwhile, Santa has not been so kind to diesel users with ultra-low sulfur diesel rising 3 cents a per liter.

Prices will remain in effect in Panama and Colon provinces until January 5.