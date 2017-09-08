Garbage dumping motorist trashed

A WELL DRESSED woman caught on amateur video throwing garbage into a Panama city ravine caused an outcry on social media and earned herself a $75 fine from the Transit Authority,(ATTT). Further fines are promised from the Garbage collection authority and City Hall according to Telemetro and TVN reports

The Cleaning Authority said that it has already opened a process to sanction the person.

Deputy mayor and environmental activist Raisa Banfield tweeted: Definitely the pigs do not have a specific home and are not of a specific social class. This is not Panama

The video shows the woman. described as a foreigner throwing two black bags into the ravine. Authorities identify garbage in drains and ravines as a major contributor to street flooding during downpours.