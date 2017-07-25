Gang violence claims 45 lives in Colon

Posted on July 25, 2017 in Panama

Car wash where latest victim worked
GANG VIOLENCE  is on the upswing in Colon, with police describing the streets of the province  as “hot” with 45  homicides  so far this year.

The latest, after a weekend of killings. was on Monday  afternoon, July 24,    when 18-year-old Guillermo Ciarles , who worked in a car wash, was gunned  down in front  homegoing school children  on a street in Colon city’s Barrio Norte

Earlier  Jonny Flores,   a young  man, was shot dead  on his lawn in the town of Puerto Pilón.

On Saturday morning, near the bus stop in the area of Villa Del Caribe,  police collected the body of another  young man who is presumed to have been executed. The victim has not yet been identified.

On Friday night, authorities found the body of  Antonio Villarreal in a taxi.  The execution took place  on a section of Transistmica in the Gatuncillo Norte sector.

Meanwhile police recaptured  Ezekiel Alexander Waith White who escaped from the Nueva Esperanza Penitentiary Center where he was held for suspected  homicide.

