Gang violence claims 45 lives in Colon

GANG VIOLENCE is on the upswing in Colon, with police describing the streets of the province as “hot” with 45 homicides so far this year.

The latest, after a weekend of killings. was on Monday afternoon, July 24, when 18-year-old Guillermo Ciarles , who worked in a car wash, was gunned down in front homegoing school children on a street in Colon city’s Barrio Norte

Earlier Jonny Flores, a young man, was shot dead on his lawn in the town of Puerto Pilón.

On Saturday morning, near the bus stop in the area of Villa Del Caribe, police collected the body of another young man who is presumed to have been executed. The victim has not yet been identified.

On Friday night, authorities found the body of Antonio Villarreal in a taxi. The execution took place on a section of Transistmica in the Gatuncillo Norte sector.

Meanwhile police recaptured Ezekiel Alexander Waith White who escaped from the Nueva Esperanza Penitentiary Center where he was held for suspected homicide.