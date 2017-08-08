Fugitive’s mother under investigation

THE MOTHER of Adolfo Chichi De Obarrio the fugitive former private secretary of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli appeared for questioning at the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s office on Tuesday, August 8.

Silvana Mancini de Obarrio, like her son, is charged with alleged unjustified enrichment

She was accompanied by her lawyer Eduardo Sequeira. The investigation by Prosecutor Javier Miter started at 8:30 a.m., at the Public Ministry on Via Espana.

The file is derived from an audit carried out by the Comptroller General which showed that she could not justify a patrimony of $3 million. The prosecution has seized two real estate properties of Chichi De Obarrio.

The investigation involves five other people, whose names have not yet been provided.

Chichi De Obarrio is also being investigated for alleged acts of corruption linked to the extinct National Assistance Program PAN.

While working for Martinelli he was known as the messenger boy, delivering instructions from the “capo” to ruling directors at the PAN. He was famed for his $750,000 wedding while earning $5,000 a month. He fled Panama on Christmas Day 2015 and is the subject of an Interpol red alert.

Story developing