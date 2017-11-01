Fugitive’s mother gets $500,000 bail

SILVANA MANZINI De Obarrio, the mother of the fugitive former personal secretary of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli, walked out of the women’s prison on Monday, October 30 after paying a $500,000 bail bond.She had been detained since August 17.

On November 1 her lawyer, Eduardo Sequeira confirmed her release and said she is now staying at his residence and is prohibited from leaving the country.

Her son, Adolfo De Obarrio, his mother and his wife, Ivette Barsallo Fábrega, are all under investigation by the Anticorruption Prosecutor for alleged unjustified enrichment. The son, who was receiving $5,000 a month before tax, managed to afford an extravagant wedding, reported to have cost over half a million dollars, and make substantial real estate investments.

The messenger

He would be privy to many of the secrets of his former boss, as he frequently acted as a messenger with instructions for the former directors of the National Assistance Program (PAN), center of numerous embezzlement scandals.

The whereabouts of De Obarrio and his wife are still unknown. They fled on Christmas Day, 2014.

The Office of the Prosecutor has also charged María Alessandra Salerno -the daughter of Cristóbal Tobín-Salerno- and the Brothers Gabriel and Mike Btesh in the case.

Manzini de De Obarrio was first sent to preventive detention on August 7. in the Directorate of Judicial Investigation before being was transferred to the female rehabilitation center.

According to an audit by the Comptroller General of the Republic, Adolfo De Obarrio cannot It can justify assets of $3 million.