Fresh criminal hearing adjourned

A HEARING in a case against failed Panama brokerage Financial Pacific(FP)involving 13 defendants was suspended on Tuesday Oct. 2, because one of them had changed lawyers.

The new lawyer for Carlos Alberto Pellegrini Puertas was not present at the Second Criminal Court preliminary hearing and it was suspended by Judge Esther Maria Bósquez. She set December 18-21 as the new date for the hearing of the case, for alleged crime against the economic order to the detriment of Financial Pacific. The alternative date for the hearing was proposed to be from January 15 to 18 2018.

Most of the people involved in the case were in court.

Financial Pacific is the center of a number of corruption investigations involving the “inner circle” of ex-President Ricardo Martinelli and Martinelli himself.