Free Zone laments soccer holiday

NOT EVERYONE was happy with President Juan Carlos Varela’s declaration of a national holiday following Panama’s clinching of of a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup after defeating Costa Rica on Tuesday night, October 10.

The Association of Users (AU) of the Colon Free Zone (ZLC) expressed its disagreement with the decision to suspend work on Wednesday, to celebrate the achievement.

“In moments like these in which effects on the economy have forced companies to close, is when we need the contribution of all to carry forward the

nation, “said the AU in a statement the day after the National Soccer Team qualified for the first time for a FIFA World Cup.