Free metro buses upset Colon operators

THE DECISION to provide free Metro bus transportation between the $600 million Altos de los Lagos project and the city of Colon for one year has raised the ire of local transport operators. Six Metro buses will operate the service

Over 1,200 new homes will be occupied in early December, and ultimately the development will house 5,000 families.

The decision, to provide free transportation was announced by Jorge González the Secretary of Presidential Goals.

It has revived discord over the hegemonic and political role of public transport providers in the country reports TVN.

The Metrobus service will begin in the first days of December.