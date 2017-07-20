Free bikes, and extended routes for Sunday spin

Posted on July 20, 2017 in Panama

STARTING this weekend  July 23 the popular Sunday vehicle free cycle path will extend to the Amador Causeway and for those, without wheels 100 new bikes will be available free.

The announcement came Thursday, July 20 from Mayor Jose Isobel Blandon.

Amador added to bike route

The free wheels  will be available on the Cinta Costera from 6 a.m. to noon  each Sunday on presentation  of  a cedula. The initiative is part of the municipal plan to generate more  spaces for family recreation, as well as to promote the quality of life in the city.

