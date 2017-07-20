Free bikes, and extended routes for Sunday spin

STARTING this weekend July 23 the popular Sunday vehicle free cycle path will extend to the Amador Causeway and for those, without wheels 100 new bikes will be available free.

The announcement came Thursday, July 20 from Mayor Jose Isobel Blandon.

The free wheels will be available on the Cinta Costera from 6 a.m. to noon each Sunday on presentation of a cedula. The initiative is part of the municipal plan to generate more spaces for family recreation, as well as to promote the quality of life in the city.

The initiative is part of the municipal plan to generate more spaces for family recreation, as well as to promote the quality of life in the city.