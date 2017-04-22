Fraud network in National Assembly – criminal complaint

Posted on April 22, 2017 in Panama

La Prensa cartoonist Low's take on Assembly donations
FIVE OFFICIALS linked to donations and contracts for professional services issued by the National Assembly are subjects of a complaint filed by the Criminal Foundation for the Development of Citizen’s Freedom.

They  are charged with crimes against public administration, specifically embezzlement.

Those charged were assistants of deputies who offered donations. The charge says that the recipients only received a portion of the promised funds andt alleges that there is a network operating in the Assembly that promotes fraud in donations and contracts for professional services.

“The accused are citizens or officials who do not have a special condition that prevents the

Public Prosecutor’s Office from apprehending them or investigating the complaint,” the group said.

The Supreme Court has rejected two complaints filed against a number of deputies linked to  the handing out of donations.

