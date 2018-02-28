The Other Fox Lashes Out At Trump

There are two “Fox “views of US President Donald Trump: The Fox TV network that worships at the altar, and Mexican ex-president Vicente Fox, who sees him as the antithesis of the American dream

In an interview with Efe News Agency at the Global Latin American Business Forum in Dubai on Wednesday, February 28, while Panama’s president was mouthing platitudes to Arab leaders about “10,000 English teachers in Panama schools” and upcoming links with the United Arab Emirates, the Mexican Fox lashed out against authoritarianism and the “messianic leaders”, wished “the worst” to Donald Trump, and affirmed that it is necessary to throw out feet first, Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

“The messianic leaders, the populisms, the authoritarianisms, do not fit into a democracy, they are the antithesis of the American dream, the denial of the Washington and Lincoln dream, I do not know what that gentleman does there, who put him there, I wish him the worst, “said Fox.

NAFTA

He does not believe that, despite the tensions that have arisen between the US and Mexico over the wall proposed by Trump, the free trade agreement that unites Mexico with Canada and the United States (NAFTA,) will disappear.

“No way”, he said. “A character like Trump will not go down in history nor will he be there much longer, I believe that the American democracy has controls and balances that are ensuring that the follies it proposes do not work and are destroyed, and I also believe that the Americans are waking up to a new reality, “he said.

Likewise, Fox speaks with clarity about Venezuela, a country which he maintains “ is worse than ever, more hungry, more sick, less medicine, less freedom, less democracy.

The dictator

“Maduro is a real dictator, a gorilla that I do not know how we’re going to do it, but we have to throw him out, with his feet first,” he stresses.

“He is a dictator who shies away from the democratic meaning , who shies away from leaving people free to vote, which makes the opposition disappear and crushes and presses it,” he says. Which is why he believes it is necessary to “implement a strategy”.

“That’s why I’m working, that’s why I’ve summoned the Venezuelan leaders to sit down to see what the road is, because the only false exit that we should not take is violence,” he says.

“We have to win in democratic terms, even if there are all the disadvantages of the whole world it was my turn in Mexico so the PRI [ Mexico’s long term ruling party}could be thrown out and we will do it in Venezuela,” he predicts.

Fox, Mexico president 2000-2006, says that globalization “is not only necessary but has been a great find, a great meeting of humanity that has reduced poverty significantly in the last three decades, has expanded the middle classes and has set in motion continents that were forgotten, like Africa.”

“Globalization is a real asset, which can be improved, yes, and a lot, and that must be done,” he says.

Brexit Blunder

He was clearly clearly positioned against “nationalisms, individualisms, the ‘Brexits’, the ‘Catalonian-exit’ and the ‘Californias-exit'”.

“They are a blunder, and the worst thing is that they are movements that come from pure populism … submitting such a jingoistic nationalism to a vote is not the best way to achieve a better world.”

According to Fox: “The first thing is the dignity of people, human rights, freedom and democracy, only on those foundations can successful economies be built”.