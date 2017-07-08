Fourth Hanta Virus case in Los Santos

Health authorities in Los Santos province confirmed on Saturday, July 8, a new case of the deadly Hanta virus fever

The latest sufferer is a 30-year-old woman living in the Santa Isabel de Las Tablas.

This, raises to four the cases detected in the province in 2017.

She was treated at the Joaquín Pablo Franco Sayas hospital in Las Tablas for symptoms compatible with the disease and tested positive.

On June 27, the health authorities confirmed two cases of the Cardipulmonary syndrome in patients 56 and 37 years old (mother and daughter ).