Fourth Hanta Virus case in Los Santos

Posted on July 8, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 13

Fourth Hanta Virus case in Los Santos

Health authorities in Los Santos  province confirmed on Saturday, July 8, a new case of  the deadly Hanta virus fever

The latest  sufferer is a 30-year-old  woman living  in the Santa Isabel de Las Tablas.

This, raises to four the cases detected in the province in 2017.

She  was treated at the Joaquín Pablo Franco Sayas hospital in Las Tablas for  symptoms compatible with the disease and tested positive.

On June 27, the health authorities confirmed two cases of the Cardipulmonary syndrome in patients 56 and 37 years old (mother and daughter ).

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd