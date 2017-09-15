Fourth Canal bridge bidding next month

THE BIDDING for the contract for the design and construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama canal that will take Metro 3 and ease road traffic to 1.7 million residents west of Panama city will take place next month

Four consortia t remain in the competition. They are: Dragados Sucursal Panamá, S.A. (Spain); the consortium Astaldi (Italy) – Daelim (South Korea); the Panama Fourth Bridge Consortium, made up of China Communications Construction Company and China Harbor Engineering Company; and the Fourth Consortium CSCEC – CREC, integrated by China State Construction Engineering Corporation and China Railway Group.

The fourth bridge will be built north of the bridge of the Americas. The infrastructure, which will start from the northern corridor at Albrook, will have a total length of 6 kilometers. The platform will have a width of 50 meters. It will have six lanes of 3.65 meters wide for vehicles – three in each direction, two lateral sidewalks of 1.70 meters for the maintenance of the bridge, spaces for shoulders and the double way for the Metro line 3 monorail of line 3 of the Metro.

The works will not affect the operation of the Panama Canal during the construction phase.