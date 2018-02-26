Fourth bomb found in island cleanup

HOURS after explosives experts, engaged in a weekend “sweep” of Isla Iguana off Pedasi, in Los Santos, uncovered a third 500-pound bomb, a fourth was discovered.

The bombs, left behind by the United States Army after World War II, were found by experts from Panama’s National Security Service on the El Cirial beach the first area to be cleaned because it is the sector where visitors arrive.

The first two bombs had been found by Park Rangers from the Ministry of the Environment. On January 29, and February 13.

Bolivar Dominguez, regional director of the Ministry of Environment said that after t El Cirial beach, the cleanup operation will continue until the island can be declared 100 percent safe.

Merchants and fishermen are awaiting the re-opening of the area, and the return of tourists.