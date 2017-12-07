Four dead nine injured in multiple crashes

Posted on December 7, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 12

A POLICE SERGEANT  involved in a head on collision with an impaired woman driver was one four fatalities in early week accidents, bringing the total this year to 379

The accident occurred at 02:15  on Tuesday morning on  Boyd-Roosevelt highway sector of El Pedernal, in Chilibre. His car  rolled several times but the other driver fled and was stopped at the Don Bosco roundabout. The police officer died in hospital

One person was killed and at least  three injured on the road to the Vaca Monte, in the district of Arraiján when the  driver, 37, lost control  of the steering wheel and crashed. against a power line post. He was trapped and  died a few minutes later

The road was closed for three hours.

A few minutes later  an all-terrain car in which three people were traveling overturned. The vehicle r took several turns and spun off the road. Paramedics from the 911 system treated them and transferred them to the Emergency Room of the Nicolas A. Solano Hospital in La Chorrera.

So far this year, 59 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents in West Panama.

Police chase
 The driver  was killed dead and three  passengers injured  after a police chase  of four suspects seen trying to rob  another person. It ended  on Avenida B.  when the fleeing  car crashed  into a shop.

A man died late on Tuesday afternoon at Camino Real de Betania, when the car he was driving crashed into a lamppost.

According to the Traffic Police, the driver, after colliding, got out , but suffered a heart attack  The accident occurred around 4:00 in the afternoon.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd