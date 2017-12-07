Four dead nine injured in multiple crashes

A POLICE SERGEANT involved in a head on collision with an impaired woman driver was one four fatalities in early week accidents, bringing the total this year to 379

The accident occurred at 02:15 on Tuesday morning on Boyd-Roosevelt highway sector of El Pedernal, in Chilibre. His car rolled several times but the other driver fled and was stopped at the Don Bosco roundabout. The police officer died in hospital

One person was killed and at least three injured on the road to the Vaca Monte, in the district of Arraiján when the driver, 37, lost control of the steering wheel and crashed. against a power line post. He was trapped and died a few minutes later

The road was closed for three hours.

A few minutes later an all-terrain car in which three people were traveling overturned. The vehicle r took several turns and spun off the road. Paramedics from the 911 system treated them and transferred them to the Emergency Room of the Nicolas A. Solano Hospital in La Chorrera.

So far this year, 59 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents in West Panama.

Police chase

The driver was killed dead and three passengers injured after a police chase of four suspects seen trying to rob another person. It ended on Avenida B. when the fleeing car crashed into a shop.

A man died late on Tuesday afternoon at Camino Real de Betania, when the car he was driving crashed into a lamppost.

According to the Traffic Police, the driver, after colliding, got out , but suffered a heart attack The accident occurred around 4:00 in the afternoon.