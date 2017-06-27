Four cops snagged in anti-drug bust

Posted on June 27, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 12

AN ANTI-DRUG operation in  Don Bosco district of Juan Diaz has snagged at least  four police officers are under investigation after being caught in an anti-drug operation.

Police Director, Omar Pinzón, confirmed that they are several agents with files opened by Directorate of Professional Responsibility (DRP) “The agents were placed under the orders of the competent authorities to demarcate responsibilities, while in the DRP a disciplinary process was initiated against them, ” said   a press release.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd