Four arrested after soccer star slaying

POLICE have arrested four people, including three minors, in connection with the slaying of Panamanian soccer international Amilcar Henríquez.

The arrests took place on Saturday evening, April 16, in the Sagrada Resurrección neighborhood, of Colón, only hours after the murder of Henríquez, who was gunned down while in a car near his home in Nuevo Colón.

The capture took place after a chase on foot as the subjects tried to escape between houses in an area that had been cordoned off.

At the time of the capture, police found two firearms, which could have been used in the murder of the soccer player .

In addition,they found an AK-47, with ammunition, 9mm pistols and ammunition, detonantors and explosives.

T hey also s found a wine colored sedan car, whose description fitted that t of the which the killers were using when they gunned down the soccer player.