Four arrested after soccer star slaying

Posted on April 16, 2017 in Panama

POLICE  have arrested four people, including three minors,  in connection with the slaying of Panamanian soccer international Amilcar Henríquez.

The arrests took place on  Saturday evening, April 16, in the  Sagrada Resurrección neighborhood, of  Colón, only hours after the murder of Henríquez, who was gunned down while in a car near his home in  Nuevo Colón.

The capture took place after a chase on foot as the subjects tried to escape between houses in an area that had been cordoned off.

At the time of the capture, police found two firearms, which could have been used in the murder of the soccer player .

In addition,they  found  an AK-47, with ammunition, 9mm pistols and  ammunition, detonantors and explosives.

T hey  also s found a wine colored sedan car, whose description fitted that  t of the  which the killers were using  when they  gunned down  the soccer player.

 

 

