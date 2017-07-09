Former University rector fails corruption probe block

GUSTAVO García de Paredes, former Rector of The University of Panama (UP), facing six embezzlement denunciations for alleged irregularities during his time in office, has lost the first round in his battle to avoid investigation.

The Third Criminal Court has denied an appeal claiming that the investigation related to the rental and sale of University lands had exceeded the time allowed by law.

The legal appeal was filed by attorney Omar Rodríguez on behalf of the Westminster Corporation, which in

1997 signed a contract with the UP for the rental of a hangar and parking lots located on University grounds,

The complaint contends that the investigation by

The Anti-Corruption Public Prosecutor’s Office is not valid because it has exceeded the four months of investigation, established by the Judicial Code. It also adds that all steps taken after that date must be declared null and void. According to the appeal, the prosecution initiated the investigation on August 16, 2016, so

The term of four months has already been exceeded.

However, Substitute Judge Jackeline Ospina Bethancourt ruled that although the Public Ministry

was aware of the events on May 5, 2016, through a story Published by La Prensa, no action taken until August 18, 2016 and that article 2033 of the Judicial Code indicates

that where there are no detainees, the investigation can continue until it is completed.