Former tourist boss facing arrest in swindle probe

AN ATTEMPT to block the arrest of former Panama Tourism (ATP)administrator and Ricardo Martinelli dirty tricks operator Salomon Shamah has failed.

The Second Court of Justice turned down a preventive habeas corpus submitted by Shamah’s defense lawyers in a case in which he is facing embezzlement charges in the the Thirteenth the alleged embezzlement, in Rio de Jesus, Veraguas.

The appeal was lodged against a decision of the court that ordered his conduct for the purpose of inquiries, as he has not shown up in court.

Shamah and four others are charged with embezzlement of about $135,000 in a contract of the ATP for the construction of the dock in Rio de Jesus, a project that was not completed.

On August 8, the court planned to hold the preliminary hearing on Shamah, but his defense lawyer filed the habeas corpus petition before the Second Justice Court.

The current whereabouts of Colombian Shamah are unknown, but he was seen in a Bogota disco last year.