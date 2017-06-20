Former mayor in Miami to support “Friend”

FORMER Panama mayor Mayín Correa, who was appointed governor of the province during the Ricardo Martinelli administration, was one of a bevy of CDinsiders who flocked to Miami to show support for the ex-President during a second extradition hearing .

“I’m here for Martinelli to see, that I’m his friend,” Correa told the media in Miami.

Correa told TVN that she relies on US justice, and remains confident that Martinelli’s lawyers would achieve his freedom.

Another who traveled to the USA with a different take on the hearing ex police chief and lawyer Jaime Abad, who said that he was convinced that the whole world was making progress in seeking responsibility and that the political class was accountable.

Abad considered that the prosecution has a solid basis for denial of bail, since Martinelli left Panama to evade justice

Meanwhile, Roniel Ortiz, an adviser to the former president’s lawyers team, said the defense plans to introduce a new motion before the hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

While Alejando Pérez and Holanda Polo, some of the battery of lawyers attending the hearing said that Martinelli believes that everything will turn out positively.

The United States Attorney’s Office argues that Martinelli cannot guarantee that he will not flee the country if he is granted bail.

Photo from elmandadito.blogspot.com