Uribe admits Odebrecht bribes on his watch

THE ODERBRECHT bribery scandal is hitting political leaders around the world, particularly in Latin America. Some have gone into denial mode, others have said “prove it” but Ex- Colombian President Álvaro Uribe has acknowledged the payment of bribes to officials of his government from 2002 to 2010.

“Preliminary inquiries tell me that someone who worked in my government would be one of the beneficiaries of Odebrecht’s bribery in Colombia, as well as people from the current government. As soon as I have more information I will communicate it with a request for those responsible to be punished,” said the former president through a statement released by the newspaper El Tiempo.

El Tiempo said that the main suspect in receiving the money from the Brazilian firm is Gabriel García Morales, a former transport minister.

Garcia issued a statement from abroad on Friday December 23 assuring that he would return to the country in the next few days.

The US Department of Justice revealed last week that Odebrecht paid bribes totaling $788 million to senior officials in 12 countries, including Colombia and Panama.