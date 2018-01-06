More floods, and winds forecast

THE UNSEASONABLE cold front that has affected Panama for most of the week is forecast to continue into early next week over a large part of the country bringing more rain and winds.

A report by the Department of Hydrometeorology of the Electric Transmission Company, (Etesa), says that the east of the country will be most affected. “Instability is maintained as a result of the interaction of the south part of the cold front) and the low pressure in the east, “the report said, which means: “ rains of varied intensity on the sectors of the central and western Caribbean “.

The rains will fall on Bocas del Toro, Cordillera Central, north of Veraguas, Ngäbe-Buglé comarca and on the coast below Colón. There will also be isolated showers over sectors of the coast above of Colón, in the region of Guna Yala and the areas north, center and east of Panama, and in the province of Panamá Oeste.

Etesa warns that under these conditions flooding of rivers or streams can occur.