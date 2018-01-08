Floods Hit 1,414 Homes, Green Alert Extended

With the unseasonable cold front still hanging over the Caribbean, Panama’s Emergency Operations Center (COE) has extended its green alert to many areas for a further 48 hours.

The announcement was made early Monday, January 8, and covers Bocas Del Toro, Chiriquí, Colón, Veraguas and the Ngäbe Buglé region

Forecasts estimate an increase in rainfall, with 36 millimeters in four hours over the western area of the country, with an increase in winds and waves on the coasts of the Caribbean.

So far, according to the COE, some 1,414 residences have been affected by flooding in Cativá, Cristóbal, Barrio Norte and Barrio Sur, in Colon province

Call for donations

The COE also announced that the collection center continues to operate through the Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) in Colón, where they request articles of first necessity (dry food, blankets, baby items, personal hygiene and cleaning). At the moment, no used clothing is being requested.