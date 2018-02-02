Five get  42 years  for killings in robbery shoot-out

Posted on February 2, 2018 in Panama

The murdered director
FIVE MEN  accused of the killing of the former director of Panama’s  National Culture Institute  (INAC), and a security guard have been sentenced to 42 years in jail.

Anel Omar Rodríguez, was escorting an INAC  visitor to a hotel near the National Lottery   on March 10, 2009, when he  was caught in the middle of an exchange of gunfire  between the personnel of an armored truck in charge of guarding the money of the headquarters of the National Lottery, and a gang of would-be robbers.

Samuel Monroy González,  a security agent was also killed. Time spent in preventive detention will be taken into consideration said the Second Superior Court. ruling. One of the accused was acquitted.

