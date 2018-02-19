Fishermen’s double hit, snakes and bombs

FISHERMEN from the Pedasi, district who rely on tourism to supplement their income, have been hit by a double whammy – sea snakes on a popular beach and two recent discoveries of unexploded WW II bombs on Isla Iguana.

Edson Hernandez, a fisherman and owner of a hostel complained of mismanagement of tourism information, and some 80 fishermen in the area who ferry passengers to Isla Iguana and along the coast are demanding an explanation from the Ministry of Environment (MiAmbiente) related to the closing of the island and the beaches, because they found out only through social networks, and customers have canceled their reservations.

Emilio Cedeño, who is dedicated to carrying tourists from El Arenal beach to Isla Iguana, told La Prensa that said they have been affected for eight days because they are not allowed to set sail.

Last Tuesday, the Ministry of Environment reported the temporary closure of areas for use by tourists and visitors on beaches in the province of Los Santos, because of the presence of marine snakes of the yellow belly species (Hydrophis platurus).

