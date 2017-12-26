First Poland-Panama direct  flight lands at Tocumen

A PLANE carrying tourists made first the direct airline flight from Poland to Panama on December 25, and landed at Tocumen International Airport at night,

It was an LOT Polish Airlines charter, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and its arrival was announced by the President, Juan Carlos Varela, through his Twitter account.

“Our air hub continues to unite the world, let’s go to Panama,” Varela said in a Tweet.

The Chancellery of Panama was quick to point out that the new connection was promoted by the president, in 2016 when he made an official visit to Poland and signed agreements on tourism cooperation and others while lobbying Pope Francis to hold the 2019 World Youth Day in Panama.

LOT Polish Airlines will operate charter flights every ten and eleven days until March 17, 2018, using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners with 252 seats. The airline established in 1929 by the Polish government, has been a Star Alliance member since 2003; It has central offices in Warsaw covering 68 destinations in 36 countries.