 First Canadian snowbirds arrive in Rio Hato

THREE PLANE LOADS of Canadians escaping forecast temperatures as low as -36 Celsius over the weekend, arrived at Scarlett Martinez International Airport in Rio Hato, on Friday, December 29 anticipating a New Year’s Day with temperatures in the low 30s (plus).

The new arrivals were passengers on charter flights from the Sunwing airline on B737-800 aircraft, configured for 189 passengers and are the first wave of some, 5,000 Canucks a month.

Sunwing Airlines and Air Transat, are the Canadian airlines that bring the largest number of sun-seekers from the cities of Toronto, Montreal and Quebec to one of the most important tourist centers of the Pacific coast in the Province of Coclé.

“During the peak season, the companies Air Transat and Sunwing Airlines increase their global operation between Canada and Rio Hato to 8 weekly flights until April 2018, which means the movement of approximately 5,000 passengers a month,” said Carlos Duboy, General Manager of Tocumen International Airport, company that manages the Scarlett Martínez international terminal

During 2017 the Scarlett Martínez registered a total of 170 international commercial operations with a movement of 54,955 passengers.