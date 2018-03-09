Fired prosecutors allegedy enslaved trafficking victims

TWO PROSECUTORS in Herrera province who were dismissed on Thursday, March 8 have been denounced to the Public Ministry for alleged extortion by a group of victims of human trafficking.

The ex-prosecutors Enereida Barría and Dalilia Villarreal de La Fuente were fired for having been accused of opening a case of extortion against five victims and kept them in custody from August 24, 2017 until February 9, 2018.

The attorney for the victims, Lola Barcala, said that those involved had their rights violated and claimed to have been enslaved by labor for almost six months, during which their passports and personal identity documents were taken away.

Barcala said that during the investigations the daughter of the ex-prosecutor Dalilia de La Fuente had “faked a package” against the employees, as she worked for a construction company that hired the men through a subcontractor of the government Ceiling of Hope project in the province of Herrera.