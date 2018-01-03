Final Touches To Boquete Flower And Coffee Fair

FINAL PREPARATIONS are underway for the annual Flower and Coffee Fair in Boquete Chiriqui with attendance likely to tp the near 158,000 who visited last year.

The (Feria de las Flores y Cáfe, will run from January 11 to 21 and 200 exhibitors will feature 37 gardens, and over 35 varieties of plants will be on sale alongside a diversity of locally produced handicrafts.

Reynaldo Serracin, president of the Board of Trustees of the Fair said that this year the first accordion contest ‘Marcelino Guerra’ will be presented, on Thursday, January 18, 2018, on the stage of ‘Los Queztales’.

Rodrigo Marciaq, president of the Board’s Security and Tax Commission, said that 350 policemen. Will be on duty throughout the event.