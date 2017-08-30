Files on lawmaker in Odebrecht bribery probe head to Supreme Court.

COPIES of files relating to bribes funneled through a Panama law firm, and handled by a partner who is a deputy in the National Assembly, have been sent to the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ).

The bribes were paid by Odebrecht in Panama through Constructora Internacional del Sur the purview of Panamanian deputy Jorge Alberto Rosas.

Sources from the CSJ reported that prosecutor Zuleyka Moore, in charge of the investigation, sent the copies on Monday, August 28, reports La Prensa.

By constitutional mandate, the CSJ is where any possible offenses involving deputies are heard

The General Secretariat of the CSJ will carry out the distribution, of the files to determine which magistrate will be the rapporteur in the process against the deputy.

After analyzing the file, the magistrate to whom it is assigned will decide if there is merit to open an investigation of the deputy

Rosa Mari Molino and Juan Carlos Rosas O’Donnell, partners of the firm Rosas & Rosas, revealed to prosecutor Moore that it was Jorge Alberto Rosas who gave them instructions so that the firm would l be in charge of the service of “obtaining funds in cash for the payment of special payrolls, “through which the firm received more than $2 million from Constructora

Internacional del Sur, S.A., a company that used by the Brazilian construction company to pay bribes abroad.

“Lic. Jorge Alberto Rosas communicated to the graduate Rosa Mari Molino and to me Person that we would be providing the [payroll payments] service to Odebrecht, “said Carlos Rosas

Deputy Jorge Alberto Rosas represents the circuit 4-6 in Chiriquí. Following the prosecutor’s investigations, he resigned the chairmanship of the National Assembly credentials committee. responsible for assessing complaints against judges.

