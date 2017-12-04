Farmers protest  corn purchase delay

Posted on December 4, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 43

FARMERS  in Los Santos,  frustrated with  the delayed purchase of  88,000 quintals of corn, blocked the national highway at La Honda with farm equipment on Monday, December 4.

The producers wanted to get the attention of the authorities of the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA) to demand the purchase of the corn that should have been acquired in April.

Valentín Domínguez, president of the  Los Santos Associatión of Maize and sorghum producers said MIDA should act because importers refuse to comply with what was agreed about the corn food chain.

He was also concerned about the slowness with which the silos are repaired since there is only one welder and three other workers.

The urgency of farmers is because harvesting begins on January 10 and farmers don’t have storage facilities.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd