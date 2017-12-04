Farmers protest  corn purchase delay

FARMERS in Los Santos, frustrated with the delayed purchase of 88,000 quintals of corn, blocked the national highway at La Honda with farm equipment on Monday, December 4.

The producers wanted to get the attention of the authorities of the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA) to demand the purchase of the corn that should have been acquired in April.

Valentín Domínguez, president of the Los Santos Associatión of Maize and sorghum producers said MIDA should act because importers refuse to comply with what was agreed about the corn food chain.

He was also concerned about the slowness with which the silos are repaired since there is only one welder and three other workers.

The urgency of farmers is because harvesting begins on January 10 and farmers don’t have storage facilities.