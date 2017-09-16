Family behind bars in Odebrecht probe

Posted on September 16, 2017 in Panama

Carlos Ho Gonzalez
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 8

CARLOS HO GONZÁLEZ  who held office during the reign of two  Panama  presidents is the latest   former official to end up behind bars during investigations  into the Odebrecht bribery scandal. His wife and a stepdaughter are also in preventive detention. All three are accused of money laundering.

The injunctions were s ordered after the three defendants were investigated for two days by anti-corruption prosecutors.

Ho González was a subordinate of Public Works Minister (MOP) Benjamín Colamarco, in the administration of Martín Torrijos (2004-2009).

He  held the position of Director of Special Projects and had the responsibility of carrying forward all road works and construction of the Cinta Costera executed by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

In the government of Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) he was Special Projects Director

And   subordinate of the ministers Federico José Suárez (2009-2012) and Jaime Ford (2012-2014), both detained while  under investigation

The post held by Ho González in the past administration allowed him to lead the extension of the coastal strip, phases 2 and 3. The three stages cost $ 1.117 billion and all  the contracts went to Odebrecht.

The first contract, signed in August 2007, was for $189.1 million and was opposed by Martinelli.

Then the first addendum was approved to build the second phase, for $52 million by direct contract, and $20.9 million for other works, which finally totaled $262.0 million.

Phase 3  was tendered for $ 776 million and came  in at $782 million $6 million more, although it had been argued that the proposal for a marine bridge would reduce costs

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd