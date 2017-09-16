Family behind bars in Odebrecht probe

CARLOS HO GONZÁLEZ who held office during the reign of two Panama presidents is the latest former official to end up behind bars during investigations into the Odebrecht bribery scandal. His wife and a stepdaughter are also in preventive detention. All three are accused of money laundering.

The injunctions were s ordered after the three defendants were investigated for two days by anti-corruption prosecutors.

Ho González was a subordinate of Public Works Minister (MOP) Benjamín Colamarco, in the administration of Martín Torrijos (2004-2009).

He held the position of Director of Special Projects and had the responsibility of carrying forward all road works and construction of the Cinta Costera executed by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

In the government of Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) he was Special Projects Director

And subordinate of the ministers Federico José Suárez (2009-2012) and Jaime Ford (2012-2014), both detained while under investigation

The post held by Ho González in the past administration allowed him to lead the extension of the coastal strip, phases 2 and 3. The three stages cost $ 1.117 billion and all the contracts went to Odebrecht.

The first contract, signed in August 2007, was for $189.1 million and was opposed by Martinelli.

Then the first addendum was approved to build the second phase, for $52 million by direct contract, and $20.9 million for other works, which finally totaled $262.0 million.

Phase 3 was tendered for $ 776 million and came in at $782 million $6 million more, although it had been argued that the proposal for a marine bridge would reduce costs