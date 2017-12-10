Falling trees kill two, 50 homes damaged

TWO PEOPLE were killed and nearly a score of homes damaged by falling trees brought down by strong winds and heavy rains in Bocas del Toro on Saturday, December 9.

The Cricamola River in the district of Kankintú, in the Ngäbe Buglé district, overflowed its banks on Sunday and left some 14 homes affected in the Bisira communities # 1 and # 2, while heavy rains in the afternoon hours damaged over 50 homes in Bocas del Toro reports the National Civil Protection Service (Sinaproc).