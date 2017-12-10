Falling trees kill two, 50 homes damaged

Posted on December 10, 2017 in Panama

TWO PEOPLE  were killed and nearly a score of homes damaged by falling trees brought down by strong winds and heavy rains in Bocas del Toro on Saturday, December 9.

The Cricamola River in the district of Kankintú, in the Ngäbe Buglé district, overflowed  its banks on Sunday and left some  14 homes affected in the Bisira communities # 1 and # 2, while heavy rains in the afternoon hours damaged over 50 homes  in Bocas del Toro reports  the  National Civil Protection Service (Sinaproc).

