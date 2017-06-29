Fake News, fake media in Panama campaigns

Posted on June 29, 2017 in Panama

Fake News sites
FAKE NEWS was used in social media and election campaigns in Panama long before President Trump made the phrase part of his daily mantra.

Like the stories planted in US media outlets during the presidential elections, Panama’s slanted false coverage came from  outside of the country but  not from Russia but Valencia  in Spain, and it was paid out  of public funds says a Spanish investigation .

There was not only fake news,  but fake publications.

Roxana Mendez

Through telephone interceptions, the Spanish Government discovered a network of corruption operating   in including , several contracts for promoting political campaigns, such as that of   CD mayoral candidate Roxana Mendez, and presidential candidate  Ricardo Martinelli.

In a letter sent to Panama in 2015, Spanish judge, Eloy Velasco, warned of  contracts awarded to companies that were already identified in that country for  paying bribes  to officials to acquire contracts.

Public funds would be diverted to pay for political news in specially created fake digital media such as Tocumen Digital and Juan Díaz Press, run from Valencia Spain.

The virtual “ghost” media, as well as social networks put a favorable gloss on the policies, and statements, true or false, of Martinelli and Mendez

When ehe scam was uncovered, those involved  who  had planned t to establish themselves in Panama – tried to eliminate their  Internet sites  but La Prensa was able to track  them.

At least four companies that were  registered in Panama are linked by Spanish authorities to a network that would have used them to “distribute ” political propaganda through the internet with public funds from both nations.

Companies created included  Novasoft Engineering, which was awarded almost half a million dollars in contracts with the Mayor of Panama between 2012 and 2014. Another company also got a contract for almost $14,000 for a “diagnosis of online media “.

In the investigation, which began in Spain in  2015, it is indicated that these companies used  Eico On Line, SL and Madiva Editorial and Advertising, SL to improve the image of Roxana Mendez Ricardo Martinelli in the 2014 elections reports La Prensa.

Thecompanies  belonging to  Spanish businessman Alejandro de Pedro, were  used to flood the internet With positive news through digital “ghost” publications : Río Abajo Press, Juan Díaz and Bella Vista, As well as Tocumen Digital and Ancón News.

La Prensa detected that the fake media were  eliminated from the internet but also identified accounts on Twitter and Facebook  which were operated from Valencia.

The Spanish authorities revealed that Alejandro De Pedro and  his brother Adrian,had planned to settle in Panama along with their partners Francisco Granados, from Madrid, and José Alonso, former mayor of Cartagena, Murcia, Spain.

