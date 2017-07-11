Facing corruption probe off to study human rights

A FORMER Martinelli government official charged with allegedly using public funds to run a call center promoting the CD Party during the 2014 election, has been granted permission to leave the country to participate in a Human Rights course.

The Thirteenth Criminal Court has granted an authorization to Luis Eduardo Camacho González, former Vice-Minister of Commerce who is accused of crime against the public administration, to the detriment of the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Industry and the National Assembly.

Camacho González, son of Ricardo Martinelli spokesman Luis Eduardo Camacho, is prohibited from leaving Panama while under investigation.

The ex-official will go to San José, Costa Rica, to participate in an international certification course in strategic human rights litigation.

In a July 3 ruling, Judge Alina Hubiedo admitted hi departure from the country from August 21 to 25

2017, which was extended until the 26th of that month. Because of airline seat availability

The Second Anti-Corruption Prosecutor has requested an appeal.