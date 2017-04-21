Extreme UV, high temp warning

A WARNING of extreme ultraviolet (UV) radiation for most of Panama was issued on Friday April 21 by the Etesa meteorological service.

It goes along with forecast temperatures of up to 39 Celsius.in Metro Panama.

The maximum UV radiation rates will be felt with clear skies, and occasional cloud cover “will cause a slight reduction in the incursion of UV radiation, ” says the report.

The extreme index was forecast for the provinces of Veraguas, Herrera, Los Santos, Coclé, Colón, Panama West and in the regions of Guna Yala and Emberá Wounaan.

The maritime sectors of the country will also experience extreme levels of radiation.