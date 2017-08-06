EXTRADITION: Martinelli lawyers try to block witness statement

Posted on August 6, 2017 in Panama

Martinelli in Miami, before his arrest
DEFENSE  lawyers for fugitive former president Ricardo Martinelli who has been behind bars in Miami since June 12, continue to earn their keep in Panama.

In their latest move  to block the extradition of their client to face trial for illegal surveillance of over 150 political opponents, journalists, critics, business opponents,  and his mistress, they have  presented before the Supreme Court  an Amparo of constitutional guarantees aiming  to render ineffective part of the evidence included by Panama in the petition  seeking Martinelli’s extradition filed with the US Government.

The January 17 note contained statements by the former National Security Council (CSN)  operative Ismael Pittí, detailing how the espionage system established by Martinelli operated.

The appeal was assigned to Judge Jerónimo Mejía, Judge of guarantees in the process against Martinelli for crimes against the inviolability of secrecy and the right to privacy.

