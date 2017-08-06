EXTRADITION: Martinelli lawyers try to block witness statement

DEFENSE lawyers for fugitive former president Ricardo Martinelli who has been behind bars in Miami since June 12, continue to earn their keep in Panama.

In their latest move to block the extradition of their client to face trial for illegal surveillance of over 150 political opponents, journalists, critics, business opponents, and his mistress, they have presented before the Supreme Court an Amparo of constitutional guarantees aiming to render ineffective part of the evidence included by Panama in the petition seeking Martinelli’s extradition filed with the US Government.

The January 17 note contained statements by the former National Security Council (CSN) operative Ismael Pittí, detailing how the espionage system established by Martinelli operated.

The appeal was assigned to Judge Jerónimo Mejía, Judge of guarantees in the process against Martinelli for crimes against the inviolability of secrecy and the right to privacy.