Expat arrested after hit-and-run

A 52 -year- old expat driving a pickup was arrested on Sunday night, July 30 after he drove on after hitting Feliciano Lorenzo Perez, 48, on the Inter-American highway near the Pío Pío restaurant in Anton, Cocle.

The victim was crossing the road with his dog, when he was hit by the pickup and was then run over by a following bus.

Witnesses alerted police and the suspect, a Frenchman, was picked up driving in Farallón, in Rio Hato.

He has been detained and investigations are underway.