Expat arrested after hit-and-run

Posted on August 1, 2017 in Panama

The accident scne
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 118

A 52 -year- old expat driving a pickup was arrested on Sunday night, July 30  after he drove on  after hitting Feliciano Lorenzo Perez, 48,  on the Inter-American highway near the Pío Pío restaurant in Anton, Cocle.

The victim was crossing the road with his dog,  when he was  hit  by the pickup and was then run over by a following bus.

Witnesses alerted police and the suspect, a Frenchman, was picked up driving in Farallón, in  Rio Hato.

He has been detained and investigations are underway.

 

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd