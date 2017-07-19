Ex-university rector faces anticorruption probe

THE FORMER rector of the University of Panama Gustavo García de Paredes who has been linked to several investigations of events during his extended time in office spent Tuesday, July 18 facing an anti-corruption prosecutor over allegations of mismanagement of funds in the design and construction of improvements of the Faculty of Dentistry.

Research that began earlier this year is related to possible faults against the university heritage, in the purchase of special dental care chairs, which had to be carried out in 2013 but was not made.

According to an audit report of the Comptroller General of the Republic, purchase orders were issued for materials and other equipment, but were not used in the execution of the work, so it is estimated that an equity injury of $37,000 could have occurred.

Upon his arrival at the Public Prosecutor’s Office, García de Paredes denied the irregularities and told media: “Everything is working perfectly in the Faculty of Dentistry.”