Ex tribunal judge joins appeal against Odebrecht ruling

Lawyer and former Electoral Tribunal (TE), judge Guillermo Márquez Amado, presented an appeal on Monday, December 11 for third-party involvement before the Second Superior Court to support the request of the Public Ministry (MP) asking for an extension to continue investigations in the Odebrecht bribery case.

The appeal, seeks to revoke the decision of Substitute judge Lania Batista, who as Twelfth Criminal substitute judge denied an adjustment at the end of the investigation for the bribes The Anti-corruption prosecutor, Zuleyka Moore, appealed the ruling.

“We are making use of our status as citizens to support the claim of the

Prosecutor, to continue investigating without a two-month time limit.” said Marquez Amado on behalf of civil groups. Monday .”

The investigation into the Odebrecht bribery scandal is currently suspended, pending the response of the Second Superior Court.