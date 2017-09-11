Ex-top tax collector clings to hospital bed

Posted on September 11, 2017 in Panama

LUIS CUCALÓN  as former Director General of Revenue was Panama’s  chief tax collector (DGI),  is now facing embezzlement charges for allegedly re-directing some of the money he collected.

Meanwhile he does not take kindly to eviction notices and remains in the Hospital Punta Pacifica where he has been lodging for two years avoiding court appearances.   A five-day notice from the hospital to find another medical center, private or public, expired on Saturday September 9.

National Police sources told La  Prensa on Monday  that – so far  no orders have been received  from the First Criminal Court  to remove him although  a judge has accused  him of using dilatory practices.

Cucalón  completed two years at the expensive private hospital on September 7.

The court has accused Cucalón of using  “dilatory” mechanisms in the investigation of  alleged commission of alleged  embezzlement in the collection of taxes by the company Cobranzas del Istmo, S.A. whose president, Cristobal Salerno told prosecutors that he delivered  suitcases stuffed with cash to  then president Ricardo Martinelli at the presidential palace.

