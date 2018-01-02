Authority abuse gets ex-tax collector jail time

LUIS CUCALÓN, former Director of Panama’s tax collecting authority (DGI) has been sentenced to two years in prison for abuse of authority to the detriment of the Digicel telephone company.

The Public Ministry (MP) said that Cucalón – took advantage of an abbreviated hearing and gained a third reduction of the penalty, leaving 16 months to be served.

T he investigation began with a complaint filed by the current Director General of Revenue in April, 2015, regarding a possible abuse of authority, over the seizing of property and real estate of Digicel., in the amount of $141,592,827.05, says the MP.

Also in his capacity as director of the former ANIP, he ordered the arrest and detention of an executive of Digicel. without having the competence to do so.

Cucalón is awaiting trial in another case over the theft of scores of millions of dollars involving the ex-president Ricardo Martinelli and members of his inner circle.

He gained notoriety when supposedly in preventive detention, he spent two years in Punta Pacific Hospital