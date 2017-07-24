Ex-rector no-show for anticorruption probe

THE EMBATTLED former rector of the University of Panama (UP) was a no-show at a scheduled interrogation by an Anticorruption prosecutor on Monday July 24.

Instead of Gustavo García de Paredes, the prosecutor investigating alleged $10 million “irregularities” got to meet defense lawyer Eduardo Sequeira. Who asked for a fresh date to respond to questions over

the rental of land at Tocumen that belonged to the University’s Faculty of Agricultural Sciences.

The deal according to investigators , would have caused a loss of $10 million to the UP.

Last week, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office questioned Garcia de Paredes in another investigation for alleged embezzlement, in a project of structural and electrical improvements in the Faculty of Dentistry.