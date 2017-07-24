Ex-rector no-show for anticorruption probe

Posted on July 24, 2017 in Panama

Gustavo Parades
THE EMBATTLED former rector of the University of Panama (UP) was a no-show at  a scheduled interrogation by  an Anticorruption prosecutor on Monday July 24.

Instead of Gustavo García de Paredes, the prosecutor investigating alleged $10 million “irregularities”  got to meet  defense  lawyer Eduardo Sequeira. Who asked for a fresh date  to respond  to questions over

the rental of land at Tocumen that belonged to the University’s  Faculty of Agricultural Sciences.

The deal  according to investigators , would have caused a loss of $10 million to the UP.

Last week, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office questioned  Garcia de Paredes in  another investigation for alleged  embezzlement, in a project of structural and electrical improvements in the Faculty of Dentistry.

