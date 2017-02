FORMER PRESIDENT Martin Torrijos (2004-2009) is in the mirror of the Anti-Corruption Special Prosecutor’s Office – investigating bribes paid by Odebrecht.

Banking entities have been asked to provide information on savings or current accounts in which he and ex Minister of Public Works Benjamín Colamarco appear as owners, signatories or beneficiaries.

The process would be related to the Cinta Costera which cost $189.1 million reports La Prensa.