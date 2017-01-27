Ex-president Martinelli cited for extortion

AN EXTORTION investigation against ex-president Ricardo Martinelli has been unanimously admitted by the plenary of Panama’s Supreme Court.

He is cited for his alleged involvement with Italian Valter Lavítola, in an extortion against the Italian company Impregilo to construct in 2010 a pediatric hospital in Veraguas.

The case arose after Panama’s Embassy in Italy sent to the Panamanian Foreign Ministry an authenticated copy of the judgment of the Court of Naples dated December 11 2014, in which Lavítola was condemned to three years in prison for extorting and intimidating Impregilo. reports La Prensa.

“I am entirely pleased that the Court has decided to open an investigation, because this has come and gone several times, “said Fernando Berguido, Panama’s Ambassador in Italy.

The new case is an addition to several outstanding corruption charges hanging over Martinelli, which he labels “political persecution” and a wiretapping case that could carry a sentence of 20 years.

An extradition request is sitting with the United States authorities. Martinelli fled to Miami. Florida soon after leaving office in 2014.

His two sons, facing money laundering charges involving $22 million in the Odebrecht scandal have also fled the country.

His brother Mario, sill living in Panama is under investigation for his alleged involvement in the $59 million Odebrecht bribery affair.